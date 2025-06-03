Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Phil Salt pulled off a sensational catch at the boundary ropes which dismissed Punjab Kings opener Priyansh Arya during the Indian Premier League 2025 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The wicket incident happened during the last ball of the fifth over. Speedster Josh Hazlewood bowled a short-of-length delivery on stumps. Priyansh played a flick-pull and timed it well towards the deep backward square leg where Phil Salt was standing. Salt covered a good ground and took a brilliant catch. The fielder then threw the ball inside the boundary ropes to complete the catch. Priyansh departed after scoring 24 off 19 deliveries. Virat Kohli Wicket Video: Watch Azmatullah Omarzai’s Superb Diving Catch off His Own Bowling Dismiss Star Batter During RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final.

Phil Salt Takes Magnificent Juggling Catch

