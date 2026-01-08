The Pakistan Super League (PSL) has officially expanded to an eight-team competition from PSL 2026 following a historic auction in Islamabad. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that Hyderabad and Sialkot will join the league as the seventh and eighth franchises, respectively, starting with the PSL 11 season. The expansion marks a major milestone for the tournament, with both new teams fetching record-breaking prices that signal the league's surging commercial value on the global stage. 'Embarrassing' Fans React As Former Pakistan Captain Wasim Akram Turns Auctioneer For PSL Teams Auction 2026.

The auction, conducted by former captain Wasim Akram, saw intense competition among nine bidders instead of 10, after the Tareen Group opted to sit out at the last moment.

Hyderabad : The seventh franchise was secured by the FKS Group, a US-based conglomerate led by Fawad Sarwar, for PKR 1.75 billion (approx. £4.9 million) per year.

Sialkot: The eighth franchise was sold to OZ Developers for a staggering PKR 1.85 billion (£5.2 million) per year, making it the most expensive team in the history of the league.

These figures represent a significant jump from the fees paid by original franchises, with the Sialkot bid nearly tripling the annual fee paid by some of the league's founding teams. Pakistan Cricket Board to Run Multan Sultans Franchise in Upcoming PSL 2026.

PSL 2026 Overview

The 11th edition of the PSL is scheduled to run from 26 March to 3 May 2026. This window represents a shift in the cricket calendar, as the league will now run concurrently with the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the first time.

The expansion to eight teams will increase the total number of matches in the tournament and provide more roster spots for both local talent and international stars. It also comes at a time when five of the six existing franchises—including Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United—have renewed their contracts for the next decade.

