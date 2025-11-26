The Indian national cricket team are set to host South Africa for a three-match ODI series next. Of which, the IND vs SA 1st ODI 2025 will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi, Jharkhand. Ahead of this game set to be played on Sunday, November 30, players of both sides have already started to arrive in the city. In a video posted by ANI, it has been seen that Team India legend Virat Kohli has arrived in Ranchi. In the same video, South Africa star Quinton de Kock was also seen. Some media person in the crowd failed to remember the South African wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock. Someone in the crowd was heard saying the name "Quinton de Kock". In reply, the other media person said "EE Ka Hota Hai" (What is that?). Team India Hit New Low: Gautam Gambhir-Coached Side Suffer Biggest-Ever Test Defeat by Runs as South Africa Complete 2–0 Sweep.

Person in Crowd Fails To Recognize Quinton de Kock:

