Rahul Chahar was introduced as the Impact Player for Punjab Kings in their IPL 2023 match against Gujarat Titans on April 13. The leg-spinner replaced Bhanuka Rajapaksa in the match. The Sri Lankan batter could only score 20 runs off 26 balls with one four to his name.

Rahul Chahar Named Impact Player for Punjab Kings

