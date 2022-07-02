Rishabh Pant played a heroic knock of 146 runs off just 111 balls at Edgbaston in the fifth Test against England to help India reach a comfortable scoreline of 338/7 at the end of Day 1. When the top-order of the visitors failed to make a mark with India struggling at 98/5, the wicket-keeper batsman became the savior for the Indians by adding 222-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja for the sixth wicket. Meanwhile, Indian coach Rahul Dravid could not hide his appreciation for Pant after the batter's century and jumped up from his chair with raising hands to celebrate his century.

Watch video:

Another knock for the ages, coming from the bat of Rishabh Pant! His 5th Test ton and arguably the most crucial of the lot! A grand salute to this flamboyant and exuberant cricketer!#INDvENG #INDvsENG #ENGvIND #RishabhPant #Kohli #Anderson #RahulDravid pic.twitter.com/owg2S6ym71 — OneCricket (@OneCricketApp) July 1, 2022

Watch Rahul Dravid bursting with joy:

