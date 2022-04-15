Rahul Tripathi starred with a fantastic 37-ball 71 and Aiden Markram came up with a 68* off 36 deliveries as Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets at the Brabourne Stadium on April 15, Friday. Tripathi in particular, was very impressive against his former side as his quick-fire knock took the game away from KKR. The duo had a 94-run stand that changed the game in favour of the 2016 champions.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)