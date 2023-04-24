Rahul Tripathi and Mukesh Kumar were introduced as the Impact Players in the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2023 on Monday, April 24. While Rahul Tripathi replaced T Natarajan, who had a good outing with the ball (1/21), Mukesh Kumar replaced Sarfaraz Khan, who made a return to the playing XI but failed to make an impact. David Warner Touches Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Feet, Hugs Him Ahead of SRH vs DC IPL 2023 Match, Video Goes Viral!.

Rahul Tripathi Replaces T Natarajan

Over to Tripathi now 💪 pic.twitter.com/BaeDr0O7EM — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 24, 2023

Mukesh Kumar is Delhi Capitals' Impact Player

