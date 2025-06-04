Rajat Patidar became the first RCB captain to win the Indian Premier League title after his side outclassed Punjab Kings to clinch the IPL 2025 trophy at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 4. Virat Kohli, Anil Kumble and Rahul Dravid have been some of the biggest names in the world of cricket to captain RCB and Rajat Patidar has finally guided the team to the title, on the back of a magnificent win over Punjab Kings in the final. This was just the first year for Rajat Patidar as captain of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru franchise and has struck gold right away. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Win IPL 2025; Krunal Pandya Shines As RCB Beat PBKS to Win First Indian Premier League Title After 18 Years.

Rajat Patidar Becomes First RCB Captain to Win IPL Title

Ladies and gentlemen, neet the 1st ever Captain of RCB to win an IPL title: Rajat Patidar. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1fa2r1N9Ty — Aditya Saha (@Adityakrsaha) June 3, 2025

