Royal Challengers Bengaluru finally won the IPL title as they defeated Punjab Kings by 6 runs in the IPL 2025 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. RCB has played three finals in the past and ended as runner-up. This time, they made sure they go over the line and finish the job, lifting the title. RCB had an exceptional season under coach Andy Flower and new captain Rajat Patidar and they ended the season without losing a game at an away venue. In the final, they batted first in the final and scored a competitive 190/9. Defending it, they made sure they restrict the opposition well ahead of the finish line and with it, they also clinched the much-anticipated IPL title.

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl first. With rain before the match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, he expected some moisture to sweep under the covers making the pitch tacky to start with and ease out eventually. RCB openers started steady with Phil Salt taking the attack to the PBKS bowlers, but Kyle Jamieson dismissed him. Mayank Agarwal tried to keep the momentum on as Virat Kohli dropped anchor. After Agarwal was dismissed, Rajat Patidar took the attacking route. At one point Patidar was dismissed and RCB slowed down losing Kohli immediately after. But first Jitesh Sharma and then Liam Livingstone and Romario Shepherd did enough to take them to a competitive 190/9. Arshdeep Singh (3/40) and Kyle Jamieson (3/48) were the key bowlers for PBKS.

Chasing it, Punjab Kings got off to a good start. The first two overs went pretty well for them but then Josh Hazlewood came and put the breaks on. He also dismissed Priyansh Arya, opening up the game. The pressure was further magnified by Krunal Pandya (2/17) who bowled few tight overs and also dismissed Prabhsimran Singh. The key wicket came after it when Suyash Sharma was going for runs and Rajat Patidar brought Romario Shepherd to the attack, Shepherd dismissed Shreyas Iyer and that completely shifted the momentum towards RCB. Although Josh Inglis kept counter-attacking, he also perished eventually trying to take on Suyash Sharma. Shashank Singh and Nehal Wadhera tried to stitch a partnership and take the attack to RCB but after Wadhera was dimissed by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, PBKS collapsed with Yash Dayal scalping more wickets at the back end. In the end, PBKS ended the innings comfortably short of their target.

