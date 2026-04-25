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Socially Cricket Lungi Ngidi Suffers Neck Injury, Stretchered Off Field Via Ambulance During DC vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match The South African international suffered a heavy fall while attempting a catch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, leading to a lengthy delay in play.

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Delhi Capitals seamer Lungi Ngidi was taken to the hospital by ambulance following a severe neck injury during their DC vs PBKS IPL 2026 fixture against the Punjab Kings. The South African international suffered a heavy fall while attempting a catch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, leading to a lengthy delay in play. During the third over of the second innings, Ngidi misjudged a high ball from Priyansh Arya. Running backwards, he lost his balance and struck the back of his head violently against the turf. Although conscious, the 30-year-old was stretchered off and transported via an ambulance for further scans. You can follow Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings match scorecard here.

Lungi Ngidi Suffers Injury

Prayers for Lungi Ngidi, he fell so badly attempting the catch on last delivery. He is barely moving after the fall, hopefully he gets well fast, best wishes from all PBKS fans for Ngidi❤️🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/4tOjiFaMfw — Adesh Tiwari (@AdeshSanatani) April 25, 2026

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 06:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).