Ravichandran Ashwin has rejoined the Indian cricket team in Rajkot on the fourth day of this Test match against England. The all-rounder had earlier withdrawn from the team due to a family emergency after Day 2 but the BCCI in a statement earlier on February 18, had stated that the cricketer would be back with the team to compete in the remainder of the match. Ashwin, who had taken his 500th Test wicket on Day 2, took the field after tea on Day 4. Angry Shubman Gill Hits Ground With Bat After Being Run Out on 91 During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024, Video Goes Viral.

Ravi Ashwin Rejoins Indian Team in Rajkot

