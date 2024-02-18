Shubman Gill was absolutely fuming after he was run out on 91 following a miscommunication with Kuldeep Yadav on Day 4 of the India vs England 3rd Test on Sunday, February 18. Kuldeep had stepped down the ground and attempted a single and Gill, who was already halfway down the track, failed to make it back to his crease with Tom Hartley taking off the bails quickly at the non-striker's end. After replays confirmed the runout, Gill walked back to his crease and hit the ground with his bat in anger. Kuldeep Yadav meanwhile was also pretty dejected and sank to his knees. Kuldeep Yadav Hits First Six in International Cricket, Dispatches Tom Hartley's Delivery For a Maximum During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Watch Shubman Gill's Run Out Here:

Shubman Gill Hits Ground With Bat

