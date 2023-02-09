Ravindra Jadeja produced a beautiful straight delivery that got through Steve Smith's defence and rocked his stumps behind during Day 1 of India vs Australia 1st Test in Nagpur on Thursday, February 9. Smith played for the turn but the ball went straight and it went past his pads and rattled his stumps. Smith had been batting pretty well till that delivery and Indians were expectedly jubilant after having seen the back of the former Australia captain. David Warner Dismissal Video: Watch Mohammed Shami Castle Australian Opener During IND vs AUS 1st Test 2023.

Ravindra Jadeja Dismisses Steve Smith

