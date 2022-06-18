Ravindra Jadeja took to social media to share that he is looking for a fresh start in a 'different jersey' ahead of India's rescheduled fifth Test against England from July 1. Jadeja has been speculated to be unhappy at CSK after a terrible season ended with an injury for the all-rounder.

See Pic:

Looking to start fresh in the different jersey💙 pic.twitter.com/EhKX1svf1H — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) June 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)