Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have announced signing New Zealand's Tim Seifert as Jacob Bethell's replacement for the IPL 2025 Playoffs stage, with the England international set to leave the tournament due to national commitments. Bethell will leave for England on May 24 after RCB's final league stage game against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on May 23. Seifert, who has played 66 T20Is, including three Indian Premier League matches, has been signed for INR 2 crore by RCB. Josh Hazlewood Turns Down Handshake Request From Royal Challengers Bengaluru Fan, Video Goes Viral Ahead of RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 Match.

RCB Rope in Tim Seifert For IPL 2025 Playoffs

🚨 News 🚨@RCBTweets sign Tim Seifert as Jacob Bethell set to leave for England national duties. 🔽 Details | #TATAIPL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 22, 2025

