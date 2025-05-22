Josh Hazlewood was seen denying a handshake request from a Royal Challengers Bengaluru fan. The undated video has gone viral ahead of RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 match on May 23, which is scheduled to be held at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow after it was shifted from Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium due to a rain threat. The clip showed the fan extending his hand towards the Australian pacer, seeking a handshake, but the latter gently walked past him without reciprocating the gesture. As Josh Hazlewood walked past the fan, the latter could be heard saying, 'No problem.' Meanwhile, there have been reports doing the rounds stating that Josh Hazlewood is set to rejoin the RCB squad for the remainder of IPL 2025. Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Enjoy Pickleball With Dinesh Karthik, Dipika Pallikal and RCB Stars Ahead of SRH Clash in IPL 2025 (See Pics).

Josh Hazlewood Turns Down Fan's Handshake Request

