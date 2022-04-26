Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and his side will bowl first against Rajasthan Royals in match 39 of IPL 2022 on Tuesday, April 26. Virat Kohli will open the innings, as confirmed by du Plessis. Anuj Rawat has been replaced by Rajat Patidar. For Rajasthan Royals, Daryl Mitchell has come into the team in place of Obed McCoy and Karun Nair makes way for Kuldeep Sen.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Daryl Mitchell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

