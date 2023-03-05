Royal Challengers Bangalore are facing Delhi Capitals in the 2nd match of Women's Premier League 2023 at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. RCB-W captain Smriti Mandhana has won the toss and decided to bowl first. Both teams will be looking to register their first points on board. Jemimah Rodrigues Reacts After Seeing Her Parents on TV During WPL 2023 Opening Ceremony.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Opt to Bowl First

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh(w), Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobana, Preeti Bose, Megan Schutt, Renuka Thakur Singh.

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning(c), Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia(w), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris.

