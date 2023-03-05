Indian batter Jemimah Rodrigues will feature for Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League 2023. A day before her first match in the tournament, Jemimah's parents Ivan Rodrigues and Lavita Rodrigues were at DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai to attend the opening ceremony of WPL 2023. Ivan and Lavita then shared their experience of watching their daughter getting picked for the WPL during the show. Taking to Twitter, Jamimah has now reacted after seeing her parents on TV. The caption of Jemimah's post reads, "Usually it’s me on screen and them cheering me on... But today, my heart is full watching my parents on TV and being their #1 fan." Mumbai Indians Bag First Victory of WPL 2023, Seal Dominating Victory Over Gujarat Giants By 143 Runs.

Jemimah Rodrigues Reacts After Seeing Her Parents on TV

Usually it’s me on screen and them cheering me on... But today, my heart is full watching my parents on TV and being their #1 fan 🫶🏼 https://t.co/H58bp3kzfC — Jemimah Rodrigues (@JemiRodrigues) March 4, 2023

