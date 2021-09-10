USA batsman Jaskaran Malhotra smashed six sixes in an over against Papua New Guinea in an ODI on Thursday. With this achievement, he joined a list of star-studded cricketers like Yuvraj Singh, Herschelle Gibbs and Kieron Pollard who achieved this same feat in international cricket.

