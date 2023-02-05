Pakistan's middle order batter Iftikhar Ahmed have lately shown great striking ability and run scoring form in T20s. He has impressed in the T20 World Cup 2022 and dominated his stint in the Bangladesh Premier League 2023. Now as he is set to resume action in the upcoming PSL 8, he showed a glimpse of his ball-striking ability against Wahab Riaz when he hit him for six consecutive sixes in one over during a PSL Exhibition match between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi. Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Streaming in India: Watch PSL T20 Cricket Exhibition Match Online on YouTube.

Iftikhar Ahmed Hits Wahab Riaz for 36 Runs

Iftikhar Ahmed Six Sixes in One Over

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)