Rinku Singh scored a quickfire 46 runs while spinners starred as India defeated Australia by 20 runs in the fourth T20I of the five-match series on December 1. The Men in Blue were restricted to 174/9 despite solid knocks from Rinku and Jitesh Sharma (35 off 19 balls) and the spinners ensured that the hosts got over the line. Axar Patel was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/16 while Ravi Bishnoi ended with 1/17 as India got over the line, winning the series 3-1 with one match remaining. For Australia, Matthew Wade finished as the highest scorer with 36 runs off 23 balls. Ruturaj Gaikwad Becomes Fastest Indian to Score 4000 Runs in T20s, Achieves Feat During IND vs AUS 4th T20I 2023.

India Beat Australia, Clinch Series

An excellent bowling display in Raipur 🙌#TeamIndia take a 3⃣-1⃣ lead in the T20I series with one match to go 👏👏 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/iGmZmBsSDt#INDvAUS | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/2kc2WsYo2T — BCCI (@BCCI) December 1, 2023

