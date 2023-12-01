Ruturaj Gaikwad became the fastest Indian cricketer to score 4000 runs. The right-hander achieved the feat during the India vs Australia 4th T20I 2023 on December 1. Gaikwad has been one of the most in-form batters for the Indian team and smashed a century in the IND vs AUS 3rd T20I, which was played in Guwahati. He was also picked in the Indian team in all three formats for the tour of South Africa. India Squads for South Africa Tour Announced: Rohit Sharma to Lead in Tests, Suryakumar Yadav in T20Is and KL Rahul in ODIs.

Ruturaj Gaikwad Becomes Fastest Indian to Score 4000 T20 Runs

Ruturaj Gaikwad becomes the fastest Indian to complete 4000 runs in T20👏#INDvAUS | 4th T20I | #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/VkBrKZ0iy6 — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) December 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)