Rinku Singh won the Man of the Match award in the Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match in IPL 2023 on Sunday, May 14. The left-hander, who has had a breakthrough season for KKR, scored a fine half-century (54 off 43 balls) with four fours and three sixes. He and skipper Nitish Rana steadied KKR's ship after they had lost three early wickets in a chase of 145 runs. MS Dhoni Signs Autograph for Rinku Singh After CSK vs KKR IPL 2023 Match, Video Goes Viral!.

Rinku Singh Wins Man of the Match Award

.@rinkusingh235 once again demonstrated confidence with the bat & bagged the Player of the Match award 👏🏻@KKRiders clinched a 6-wicket win in Chennai 👌🏻👌🏻 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/d7m0BcEtvi #TATAIPL | #CSKvKKR pic.twitter.com/o2pWQBhMYT — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 14, 2023

