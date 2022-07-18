Rishabh Pant produced a man-of-the-match display in the 3rd ODI against England as the Indian matter scored a brilliant century to take his team over the line. During the post-match celebrations, the keeper could be seen offering champagne to Ravi Shastri, who was a former coach of the Indian national side.

