Left-handed wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant was promoted as opener in the second ODI vs West Indies at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. Pant opened the batting for the first in ODIs.

Rishabh Pant has opened the innings. Wow! What a Googly! #INDvWI — Prasenjit Dey (@CricPrasen) February 9, 2022

Surprise?

Scratch that... regular selection, but something left-field atleast. Rishabh Pant as opener. Extra points to Rohit Sharma in only his 2nd ODI as full-time skipper. #IndvWI — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) February 9, 2022

