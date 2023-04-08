Riyan Parag had a special gesture from his grandfather for this 50th IPL match, a feat which the all-rounder achieved during the Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals game on Saturday, April 8 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. Parag's grandfather wore the Rajasthan Royals jersey to support his grandson, who achieved this milestone, at his home ground. Rajasthan Royals shared the picture, which soon went viral on social media. David Warner Becomes First Overseas Player and Fastest Batter to Score 6000 IPL Runs, Achieves Feat During RR vs DC IPL 2023 Match.

Riyan Parag's Grandfather Wears Rajasthan Royals Jersey to Cheer Grandson On

Special support from Riyan’s grandfather for his 50th IPL game. 💗 pic.twitter.com/t8qHur4FJK — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 8, 2023

