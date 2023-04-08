David Warner became the first overseas player to score 6,000 runs in the Indian Premier League. The Australian achieved this feat while batting in the Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2023. Warner also achieved the accolade of becoming the fastest player to get to the mark, with him taking 165 innings. Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli are the other players to have attained the 6000-run mark in IPL. What a Catch! Sanju Samson Grabs One-Handed Stunner to Dismiss Prithvi Shaw During RR vs DC IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

🚨 David Warner becomes the first overseas cricketer to score 6000 IPL runs! What a legend! #RRvDC @davidwarner31 #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/HVx2Ubykcs — 100MB (@100MasterBlastr) April 8, 2023

David Warner becomes the fastest batter and third overall to reach 6000 IPL runs. Fastest to 6000 IPL runs (innings): 165 - Warner* 188 - Virat Kohli 199 - Shikhar Dhawan — Lalith Kalidas (@lal__kal) April 8, 2023

