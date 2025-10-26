'Ro-Ko is back' was the talk on social media after Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli stitched an unbroken partnership that helped India win the IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2025 at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on October 25. Chasing 237 to win, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli rolled back the clock with a sensational 168-run unbeaten partnership, one that oozed class and saw two stalwarts craft a successful run chase for the India National Cricket Team. Rohit Sharma struck what was his 33rd ODI century while Virat Kohli was back amongst the runs after consecutive ducks, hitting 74*. Although India had lost the series, fans in Sydney and across the world witnessed two icons of Indian cricket showcase their greatness once again. See some reactions from fans. When is Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's Next Match in International Cricket? Check Date and Time in IST When Ro-Ko Will Be Back in Action.

'Ro-Ko is Back'

True!

Ro-Ko: Truly Back now. The Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli did what they are known for. pic.twitter.com/yVSmBrhwn6 — abhay singh (@abhaysingh_13) October 25, 2025

'Ro-Ko Show One Last Time Down Under'

Setbacks are meant for the comeback. Ro-Ko show one last time in down under ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vBSIphcd5k — Gokulnath (@Gokulnathsp) October 25, 2025

'Good Old Vibes'

Good old vibes Ro-ko is back 🙌 pic.twitter.com/jOjfaQel0n — Aditya 🌱 (@adityakush_04) October 25, 2025

'Form is Temporary, Class is Permanent'

Form is temporary, class is permanent… Great show by Player of the match and also Man of the series Rohit Sharma… Great comeback by King Kohli as well… Ro-Ko is Back…#roko #INDvsAUS #TeamIndia #3rdODI pic.twitter.com/SA1DtQbPlT — Mannava Mohan Krishna (@MannavaMohan) October 25, 2025

'Ro-Ko Finished in Style'

After long time Ro-Ko finished in style ❣️ pic.twitter.com/hwk8CxV90R — Kishore VK (@Kishore95517827) October 25, 2025

