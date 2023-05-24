Robin Uthappa received a lot of hate comments from angry KKR fans after he posted a cryptic message of 'Loyalty and Respect is A Give and Take' on twitter. Now, he makes some shocking revelations on his fallout with KKR during 2018-19. In his latest tweets, the former orange cap winner for KKR revealed, his last two years at KKR were completely different to his first four years at the franchise under Gautam Gambhir. After he left, things changed and Uthappa was left alienated. 'Loyalty and Respect…' Fan Questions Robin Uthappa Over His Lack of Support for KKR After He Shares Pic While Cheering for CSK in IPL 2023 Qualifier 1, Former Cricketer Responds.

Shocking Revelations By Robin Uthappa

So much has been said since last night & I thank you for sharing. However I have always maintained that my 1st 4 yrs in KKR wen gauti led was completely diff from my last 2 years and that had a huge impact on my performances. I can assure you it had nothing to do with Captaincy! — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) May 24, 2023

Robin Uthappa Reveals Reason of KKR Fallout

After Gauti was let go, everything changed and i felt alienated. However my love for the fans of KKR was the same and will remain the same forever. I’m forever grateful for their support and I wanna clarify that!! This isn’t about the fans of KKR. I’ll forever love and respect em — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) May 24, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)