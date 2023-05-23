Kolkata Knight Riders' expressed their unhappiness after Robin Uthappa, a former player of the franchise, shared a picture to show support for Chennai Super Kings in their IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 against Gujarat Titans. Reacting to his tweet, a fan stated that he never supported KKR like this and Uthappa responded by writing, "Loyalty and respect is a give and take my friend!!" Why Are Tree Signs Shown in Place of Dot Balls During GT vs CSK IPL 2023 Qualifier 1?

Robin Uthappa Shows Support for CSK

Uthappa Responds to Fan

Loyalty and respect is a give and take my friend!! — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) May 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)