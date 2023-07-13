India are West Indies are crossing swords in the first game of the ongoing two-match Test series at Windsor Park in Dominica. After Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja weaved their magic with the ball to bundle out the Caribbean side on 150, Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal displayed their class to pile on the pain upon the opposition. The opening duo have gone on to register the highest opening stand for India in West Indies. Yashasvi Jaiswal Scores Half-Century on Debut During IND vs WI 1st Test 2023; Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and Other Team India Cricketers Applaud Youngster’s Effort (Watch Video)

Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal Register Highest Opening Stand for India in West Indies

History created by Jaiswal & Rohit. Highest opening partnership for India in West Indies in Tests. pic.twitter.com/ntdZdNH8O3 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 13, 2023

