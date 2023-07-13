Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and other members of Team India's squad and support staff applauded Yashasvi Jaiswal after the latter scored his half-century on debut during the India vs West Indies 1st Test. The left-hander started his innings slowly but took off with some good shots on both sides of the wicket. The whole dressing room clapped hard for the youngster after he struck a boundary to score his half-century. Rohit Sharma Completes 3500 Runs in Test Cricket; Indian Captain Achieves Feat on Day 2 of IND vs WI 1st Test 2023.

Watch Team India Dressing Room Applaud Yashasvi Jaiswal for His Half-Century on Debut

