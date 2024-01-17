Rohit Sharma has hit back with a scintillating century after two consecutive ducks in the third T20I against Afghanistan. Rohit found himself in a tricky situation when India struggled at 22/4 after some early strikes from the Afghanistan bowlers. Rohit consolidated the innings and then took on the Afghanistan bowlers hitting them for boundaries and sixes as he reached his century in just 64 balls. He also crossed Suryakumar Yadav to become the record holder of most T20I centuries in men's cricket. 'Ek To Idhar Do Zero Ho Chuke Hain' Rohit Sharma's Hilarious Conversation With Umpire Virender Sharma Caught On Stump Mic During IND vs AFG 3rd T20I 2024, Video Goes Viral!

Rohit Sharma Becomes First Batsman To Score Five T20Is Hundreds

