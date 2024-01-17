Rohit Sharma scored ducks in the first two T20Is against Afghanistan. As he came to the crease during the 3rd T20I in Bengaluru, he was yet to score a run in the innings, He glanced the first ball he faced for a four, but the umpire gave it a leg bye for four. When Rohit realised it, he had a hilarious conversation with Umpire Virender Sharma. Rohit was caught in stump mic saying "Arey Viru, pehle wala Thigh pad Diya tha kya? Itna bada bat laga hai. Ek toh idhar 2 zero ho gaya hain.'(Are Viru, you gave it leg byes? it hit the bat man. I already have 2 zeros to my name). Fans loved Rohit being Rohit and made the video viral on social media. Fan Who Hugged Virat Kohli During Indore T20I Gets Felicitated By His Friends, Video Goes Viral.

Rohit Sharma's Hilarious Conversation With Umpire Virender Sharma Caught On Stump Mic

Rohit Sharma to Umpire about that first ball Leg Bye 😭: pic.twitter.com/29uP3FG3vL — ` (@shiv0037) January 17, 2024

"Arey Viru, pehle wala Thigh pad Diya tha kya? Itna bada bat laga hai. Ek toh idhar 2 zero ho gaya hain." - Rohit Sharma to umpire. pic.twitter.com/MXb89ctRAV — Anshika⁴⁵ (@GoatifiedGirl) January 17, 2024

