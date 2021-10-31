Another dismal performance by star Indian batsman, Rohit Sharma, as he departs making 14 runs in a crucial tie against New Zealand in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday. India who has already lost the opening match of the tournament to Pakistan by 10 wickets is hoping for a turnaround but looks like the batting woes by Mumbai cricket continue. How To Watch IND vs NZ Live Streaming Online T20 World Cup 2021? Get Free Live Telecast of India vs New Zealand Group 2 Super 12 Cricket Match Score Updates on TV.

Watch Rohit Sharma lost his wicket to Ish Sodhi giving an easy catch to Martin Guptil. He made 14 runs off 14 deliveries and his short stint on-field included one four and one six. India cheaply lost its opening pair of KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan - all this while they are struggling to get past the score of 50!

And That's How Netizens Are Reacting to Sharma's Cheap Dismissal

Rohit Sharma after Kohli came to the crease: pic.twitter.com/Z0pGB3h8p1 — 🇦🇪🇵🇰خان (@BaatYeHai) October 31, 2021

Selfish player. Only plays for MI. — harishhegde (@harishhegde2018) October 31, 2021

