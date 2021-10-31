India and New Zealand will be aiming to get back to winning ways when the two face off against each other in match 28 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. The clash will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 31, 2021 (Sunday). Both teams have hopes of making it to the semi-finals and will aim for maximum points from this encounter. Meanwhile, we bring you the IND vs NZ live score updates from T20 World Cup 2021. ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table, Super 12: England Register a Hat-trick of Wins, Tops Group 1 Points Table.

India were underwhelming in their opening game of the competition against arch-rivals Pakistan as they were handed a 10-wicket defeat, their first against the Men in Green at World T20Is. Virat Kohli’s men will be hoping they can put that results behind them and produce a much better display in this encounter.

Meanwhile, New Zealand suffered a similar fate at the hands of Pakistan as they also ended up on the losing side against the Men in Green. The Black Caps had some positives to take from the game as they pushed the Babar Azam-led outfit to the limit in a low-scoring game and will hope to record their first win in the competition.

This game holds a lot of significance in both teams’ chances of making it to the semi-finals as either of these two along with Pakistan are tipped to advance to the next stage. A win will put the sides right into the qualification scenario while a defeat will make things that much more difficult.