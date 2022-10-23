Rohit Sharma was excited after India's victory over Pakistan at the T20 World Cup 2022. The Indian skipper lifted Virat Kohli, whose knock helped the Men in Blye register a four-wicket win in a close encounter. This was Sharma's first game as Indian captain at a T20 World Cup.

#ViratKohli Peru thelusu ga KING KOHLI 👑 82*(53) One man show ..... This is our original DIWALI 🪔 But Don't forgot about our Indian #Bowlers Hardik pandya good support... India on 🔥#RohitSharma𓃵 #ICCT20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/VrRzfygnkY — Sandeep DHFM Thalapathy (@Sandeepmahesh93) October 23, 2022

