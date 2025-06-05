Rohit Sharma has recently retired from International Test cricket arena. He will now play only ODI cricket for India in the near future. As the IPL 2025 comes to an end and the T20 Mumbai League commences, Rohit Sharma attends a game between Triumphs Knights MNE vs Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals where he participates in the coin toss in front of the Wankhede Stadium stand named after him. Fans loved to see him back and his clips went viral in social media. T20 Mumbai League 2025: Suryakumar Yadav's Half-Century in Vain As Triumph Knights Mumbai North East Suffers Defeat to Eagle Thane Strikers.

Rohit Sharma Participates In Coin Toss of T20 Mumbai League 2025 Match

Rohit Sharma in jolly mood at the toss for T20 Mumbai in front of his stand 🤣❤️😎 pic.twitter.com/7jGV1vqWwU — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) June 5, 2025

subhead

Indian champion captain Rohit Sharma did the toss in the T20 Mumbai League tonight. pic.twitter.com/5KxzJcg6Yj — CricVipez (@CricVipezAP) June 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)