Team India Test captain Rohit Sharma has announced his retirement from Test cricket. Rohit Sharma had a poor run of form in the last two Test series India played and there was doubts over him continuing in Test cricket. Reports suggested that the BCCI has opted to have a young captain for the upcoming India vs England series and seeing no future ahead, Rohit has announced his retirement. Rohit Sharma Set to be Removed From Team India Test Captain's Position; BCCI Searching For Younger Option Ahead of IND vs ENG Test Series: Report.

