Rohit Sharma shut down rumours of him retiring from ODIs after India won the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 title. There were speculations that Rohit Sharma would bid adieu to the format after the ICC Champions Trophy and a day before the IND vs NZ final, vice-captain Shubman Gill had also played down such rumours. Rohit Sharma starred in an epic run chase as India beat New Zealand by four wickets to win the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 title. While addressing the press after India's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 title triumph, Rohit Sharma said, "One more thing, I'm not going to retire from this format, just to make sure, that no rumours are spread moving forward." Rohit Sharma Becomes Second Indian Captain To Win Multiple ICC Titles, Achieves Feat by Clinching Champions Trophy 2025.

Rohit Sharma Shuts Down Retirement Talks

Rohit Sharma on His Retirement Rumours

No future plans. Jo ho raha hain, woh chalta jayega (Whatever is happening will keep continuing): Indian skipper Rohit Sharma on retirement speculations pic.twitter.com/6RKNVTA5ra — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 9, 2025

