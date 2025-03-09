Rohit Sharma became just the second Indian captain to win multiple ICC titles, achieving this feat by clinching the Champions Trophy title in Dubai on March 9. He joined MS Dhoni in the list of Indian captains with multiple ICC titles with this victory. Rohit Sharma had led India to the T20 World Cup title in 2024 and with this, has won his second ICC title, which has come in less than a year. As a player, Rohit Sharma now has won four ICC titles, which include two T20 World Cups (2007 and 2024) and Champions Trophies (2013 and 2025). India Become First Nation To Win Three ICC Champions Trophy Titles, Rohit Sharma and Co Achieve Feat With CT 2025 Triumph.

Rohit Sharma Becomes Second Indian Captain to Win Multiple ICC Titles

India's World Titles 1983 World Cup under Kapil Dev 2002 CT (joint win) under Sourav Ganguly 2007 T20 WC win under MS Dhoni 2011 WC win under MS Dhoni 2013 CT win under MS Dhoni 2024 T20 WC winunder Rohit Sharma 2025 CT win under Rohit Sharma — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) March 9, 2025

