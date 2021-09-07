Romania cricket teams equalled Afghanistan’s record of most consecutive wins in men’s T20Is. Both Romania and Afghanistan have won 12 back to back T20Is. Meanwhile, Romania lifted the Continental Cup 2021 and defeated teams like Luxembourg, Malta, Hungary, Czech Republic and Bulgaria. Romania crowned Continental Cup champions with record T20I wins.

Romania equal Afghanistan’s record winning streak in men’s T20Is of 12 matches.!!!#cricket pic.twitter.com/BDB2YgxdbB — Pavel Florin (@PavelFlorin13) September 7, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)