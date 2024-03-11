Royal Challengers Bangalore have paid tribute to batsman Virat Kohli on his 16th anniversary as the player of the franchise. RCB shared a tweet on their official 'X' (formerly Twitter) handle and uploaded a video which comprises some of the best Virat Kohli moments in the cash-rich league. Virat is currently the leading run-scorer of the IPL and also led RCB from 2013 to 2021. He made his debut for the Bangalore-based team in 2008 and is the only cricketer to have played only for one team from the start of the Indian Premier League. IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore Will Go Forward if Virat Kohli Goes On To Score Runs for Them, Says Harbhajan Singh

RCB Pay Tribute to Virat Kohli

