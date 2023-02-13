Richa Ghosh has become the latest addition to the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad. RCB managed to secure the signing of the young Indian wicketkeeper-batter for a price of INR 1.9 crore. With Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Sophie Devine and Elyssa Perry in their squad, RCB are looking like very a strong side.

Richa Ghosh Sold to RCB For INR 1.9 Crore at Mega Auction

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)