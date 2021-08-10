Ruby Trichy Warriors and Chepauk Super Gillies take on each other in TNPL 2021 Qualifier 1 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The TNPL 2021 Qualifier 1 starts at 07:30 PM IST. The live telecast of TNPL match will be available on Star Sports Tamil/2/2HD and live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

A place in the finals is up for the taking! 🏆 📺- Star Sports Tamil/2/2HD/Disney+Hotstar! Scores- https://t.co/9JLn6FPoqM or Download the TNCA LIVE app! #ShriramCapitalTNPL2021 #RTWvCSG pic.twitter.com/StJ8YrV5WX — TNPL (@TNPremierLeague) August 10, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)