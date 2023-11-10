Gerald Coetzee was the star of the show for South Africa as he took four wickets for 44 runs as the Proteas bowled out Afghanistan for 244 runs in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Coetzee returned to South Africa playing XI after the last match and made an impact on his comeback with figures of 4/44, which broke the back of the Afghanistan batting. As wickets kept falling and no one got going, Azmatullah Omarzai stood tall and struck 97* which took his side to 244. Apart from him, the other significant contributors were Rahmat Shah and Noor Ahmad, both of whom scored 26 runs each. Rahmanullah Gurbaz also scored 25 runs. Lungi Ngidi took two wickets and so did Keshav Maharaj. David Miller Juggles Ball Multiple Times Before Completing Catch To Dismiss Rahmat Shah During SA vs AFG ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match, Video Goes Viral.

SA vs AFG ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Innings Update

