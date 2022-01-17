Sachin Tendulkar on Monday condoled the death of Pandit Birju Maharaj. The Kathak maestro died aged 83 because of a heart attack, late on Sunday, January 16.

See Post:

Pandit Birju Maharaj took Kathak from India to the world & inspired several people to take up the art. I am saddened to hear about his demise. He will continue to live through his art & artists inspired by him. Deepest condolences to his family & Kathak lovers across the world. pic.twitter.com/bvjJ3gQ3uM — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 17, 2022

