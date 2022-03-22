On the occasion of World Water Day 2022, legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar imitated Khaby Lame to deliver a simple yet powerful message. "Every drop is important. Open the tap as much as required and close it tight and right," wrote Tendulkar on Instagram.

