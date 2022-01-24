Sachin Tendulkar shared a message on the occasion of National Girl Child Day 2022. Taking to Twitter, the legendary Indian cricketer wrote, "Education & Sports fuel aspirations! On #NationalGirlChildDay, let's empower our girls & give them the wings to dream and the freedom to achieve their goals."

See Their Post:

Education & Sports fuel aspirations! On #NationalGirlChildDay, let's empower our girls & give them the wings to dream and the freedom to achieve their goals. pic.twitter.com/HK4Ulik5qP — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 24, 2022

